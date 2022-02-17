Robert W. Baird Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,321.70.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $746.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $720.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.60. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

