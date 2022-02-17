Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

RBLX opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

