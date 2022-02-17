Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 3,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

RKLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a market cap of $533.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

