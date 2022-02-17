Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 144.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

