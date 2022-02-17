Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives $277.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

ROG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,603. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

