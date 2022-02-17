ROOBEE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00246626 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

