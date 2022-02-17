Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $504,204,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $262,655,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

