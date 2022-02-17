Roth Capital Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,407.96.

Shopify stock opened at $746.85 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $720.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,362.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

