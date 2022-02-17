Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Rover Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 1,258,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,731. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.