Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 124,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 952,731 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
