Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 124,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 952,731 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

