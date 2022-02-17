Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 391,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,875. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.