Royal Bank of Canada Buys 39,319 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

