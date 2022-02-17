Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.75% of Ingevity worth $49,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

