Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.75% of Ingevity worth $49,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.13.
Ingevity Profile
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingevity (NGVT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.