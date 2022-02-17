Royal Bank of Canada Has $47.03 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.78% of Landstar System worth $47,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Landstar System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 526,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.