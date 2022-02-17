Royal Bank of Canada Has $51.13 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 692,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hologic were worth $51,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 367,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

