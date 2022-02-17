Royal Bank of Canada Has $57.25 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of NortonLifeLock worth $57,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

