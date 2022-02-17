Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $119.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

