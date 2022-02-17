Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 147,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $49,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day moving average of $187.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.