Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.61) to GBX 3,150 ($42.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.87) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,352.22 ($45.36).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,582 ($48.47) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,227.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,025.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £47.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and a one year high of GBX 3,626 ($49.07).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,271.54).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

