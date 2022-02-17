Royal Bank of Canada Sells 167,630 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,630 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Clorox worth $52,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.