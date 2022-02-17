Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Trading 5.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $116.14 and last traded at $116.09. 6,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 574,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.42.

The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

