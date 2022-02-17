Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $113.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $118.21 or 0.00279638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.87 or 0.07099055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,250.85 or 0.99951423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.