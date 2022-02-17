Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of R stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. Ryder System has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $93.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ryder System by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ryder System by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

