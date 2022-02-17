Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 364,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.