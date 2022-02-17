Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE SGA opened at $22.52 on Monday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58.
Saga Communications Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.