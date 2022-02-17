Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Short Interest Update

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sandbridge X2 stock remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sandbridge X2 has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBII. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

