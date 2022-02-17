Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.20 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 4.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiDi Global has a fifty-two week low of 3.33 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.13.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,468,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

