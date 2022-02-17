Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.20 price objective on the ride-hailing company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 4.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiDi Global has a fifty-two week low of 3.33 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.13.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.
About DiDi Global
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiDi Global (DIDI)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.