Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ SANG opened at $13.70 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,591,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,194,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.