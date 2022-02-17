Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

