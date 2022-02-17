Scala (XLA) Hits One Day Volume of $13,615.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $13,615.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07128293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.22 or 1.00043601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.