Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given New CHF 260 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 272 to CHF 260 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

SHLAF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.75. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $236.66 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average of $277.94.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

