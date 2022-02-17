Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.88% of Scholastic worth $84,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares during the period. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,193,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.63.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

