Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.56. 6,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

