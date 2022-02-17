Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Down 35.1% in January

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,747,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,196 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 1,068,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 78.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 943,393 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 779,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 511,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,782. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

