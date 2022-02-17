ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 66.5% in January

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 54.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

SCOB stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

