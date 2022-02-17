Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
STNG opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.