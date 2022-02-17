SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.54). 473,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 895,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.54).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.