SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SEA has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.