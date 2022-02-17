SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.62) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.90) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.34) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.51).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,278 ($17.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,336.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,302.49.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

