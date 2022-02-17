Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.75

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 409025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 93,075 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

