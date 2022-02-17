Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.75

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 409025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
