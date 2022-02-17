Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.75

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 409025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $824.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 279.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 684,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

