Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

