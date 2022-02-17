Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.85) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

LON:SNR opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.54 million and a PE ratio of -20.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.51.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

