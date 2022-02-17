Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 164.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.