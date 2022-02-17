Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

