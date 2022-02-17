SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by 55.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 101.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SFL to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NYSE SFL opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

