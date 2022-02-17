SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 1,846,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,073. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SFL by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SFL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

