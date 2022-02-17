SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 1,846,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,073. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
