Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Board

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

WHR stock opened at $206.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

