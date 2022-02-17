Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €170.00 ($193.18).

SAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ETR:SAE traded down €12.40 ($14.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €97.60 ($110.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,619 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €91.95 ($104.49) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.70.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

