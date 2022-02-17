Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $833.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,570.00 to $833.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,200.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $26.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $720.00. 55,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,362.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a twelve month low of $720.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.