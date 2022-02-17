Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $833.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,570.00 to $833.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,200.42.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $26.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $720.00. 55,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,362.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a twelve month low of $720.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
